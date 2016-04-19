UPDATE 1-Parts maker Faurecia expects to outpace auto sector through 2018

(Adds company comment, share price, background)

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Parts maker Faurecia expects to outperform the auto sector over the next three years, the French firm forecast on Tuesday, citing partnerships, expansion in China and higher-margin technology sales.

Group revenue is expected to grow 6 percent annually on average in 2016-18, outpacing the autos sector by 400 basis points, Faurecia said during its investor day.

Sales reached 20.69 billion euros ($23.45 billion) last year.

Faurecia said it expects to raise its operating margin to 6 percent in 2018 from 4.4 percent last year and to double revenue in China to 5 billion euros in 2020.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a technological revolution in terms of environmental performance, connectivity and autonomous driving,” incoming Chief Executive Patrick Koller said in a statement.

“(It) is also embarking on a dramatic change in business model.”

Faurecia supplies components such as seats, instrument panels, exhaust systems and bumpers to carmakers and employs more than 100,000 staff in 34 countries.

Its largest customer is Volkswagen, accounting for a fifth of sales, and its top shareholder is French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen.

The company said it would capitalise on global strategic partnerships with customers representing two-thirds of last year’s sales.

It said products with above-average margins that use high-end technology are expected to generate 3 billion euros in sales in 2018, up 50 percent on this year.

These include products that help recover energy or improve acoustics, as well as lightweight materials.

Separately, Faurecia announced the sale of its automotive exteriors business to Plastic Omnium for an enterprise value of 665 million euros, enabling it to almost completely pay off its debt.

Faurecia will retain the composite materials part of that business.

Shares in Faurecia hit a 3 1/2 month high on Tuesday, and were up almost 6 percent at 35.56 euros at 1127 GMT.