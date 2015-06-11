FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia to close French seat frame plant, cut 78 jobs
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Faurecia to close French seat frame plant, cut 78 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Thursday it planned to close a plant in eastern France, cutting 78 jobs.

The Nompatelize seat frame factory will close at the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic vehicle production by French carmakers Renault and Faurecia’s parent, PSA Peugeot Citroen, has fallen 40 percent since 2007 to 1.5 million last year as demand for new cars slumped and manufacturers transferred assembly lines to lower-wage economies.

Over the past three years, the Nompatelize site has responded to falling sales with temporary layoffs and staff transfers to other Faurecia sites, the company said.

“The current levels of activity and forecasts are not sufficient to maintain operations in the face of ongoing losses,” the statement said.

Staff representatives were informed of the closure decision at a works council meeting earlier on Thursday, Faurecia said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
