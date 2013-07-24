FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia to close eight seat-frame plants -sources
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 24, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

Faurecia to close eight seat-frame plants -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Faurecia, the French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen, plans to close eight car-seat factories over the next four years, sources familiar with the plan said.

The number of Faurecia seat-frame-manufacturing sites will fall to 14 globally from 22 under plans presented last week by division head Patrick Koller, people with knowledge of the internal meeting said on Wednesday.

Faurecia had no comment, a spokeswoman said.

Most of the planned closures are understood to be in Europe, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the plans had not yet been announced publicly. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

