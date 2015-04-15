FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia sales boosted by European car demand, weaker euro
April 15, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Faurecia sales boosted by European car demand, weaker euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Wednesday its first-quarter sales rose 13.8 percent, helped by currency tailwinds and a recovery in European vehicle demand.

The company also raised its European vehicle production forecast while cutting its South American outlook and reaffirming overall goals for 2015.

Sales rose to 5.14 billion euros ($5.44 billion) in January-March from 4.52 billion a year earlier, Faurecia said in a statement.

“Momentum is accelerating” in the European auto industry, the company said, with sales to clients including Renault and Ford leading gains.

The weaker euro, which increases the value of overseas earnings, also boosted revenue by 284 million euros, it said.

Europe’s light vehicle output is now expected to grow 3-5 percent this year, Faurecia added, upgrading its previous 2-4 percent forecast.

But South American vehicle output is seen shrinking a further 7 percent after a 16 percent contraction last year, the company warned. “The economic environment is not improving.” ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

