UPDATE 1-Faurecia sees limited impact from Volkswagen troubles

(Recasts with VW, adds quote)

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia said on Wednesday it expected a limited impact from its biggest client Volkswagen’s struggle with a diesel emissions scandal.

To illustrate its exposure to Volkswagen, Faurecia said that its sales of diesel passenger car parts to Europe’s largest carmaker were only 160 million euros ($183 million), a fraction of the 14 billion euros in sales it reported last year.

Of that, only 10 million were in North America, where Volkswagen was plunged into crisis last month after it admitted that it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about their true level of toxic emissions.

The company has said it would cut investment plans at its core VW division by 1 billion euros a year through 2019 and speed up savings as braces for a huge financial fallout.

“Most programmes have not moved. If VW should lose some business, we can recover some through our other customers,” Faurecia chief financial officer Michel Favre said on a conference call.

“We have made some small estimates, I would not say it is immaterial, but for the moment our consideration is that if something happens, materiality would be very limited,” he added.

Faurecia, which is about 51 percent owned by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, said third quarter sales rose 8.3 percent to 4.749 billion euros as a recovery in Europe helped to offset a slowdown in China.

Sales were up 4.6 percent when adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the group’s scope.

The company also said that it was fully sticking to its 2015 and 2016 financial targets.