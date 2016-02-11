FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia raises dividend after sales, margins climb
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Faurecia raises dividend after sales, margins climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia reported on Thursday an increase in its operating margin for the second half of 2015 to 4.8 percent and raised its dividend for the year.

It said revenue in the second half climbed to 10.2 billion euros, helping to boost operating income to 489 million euros from 372 million a year earlier. Faurecia proposed dividend of 0.65 euro, up 86 percent from 0.35 euro year earlier.

For 2016, the car parts maker said it expected “a very moderate growth of worldwide automotive production” and expected to achieve an operating margin of 4.6 percent to 5.0 percent, up from 4.4 percent for 2015 as a whole. (Reporting by David Clarke; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
