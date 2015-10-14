Faurecia posts 8.3 pct Q3 sales increase, confirms targets

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia reported on Wednesday an 8.3 percent increase in third quarter sales and confirmed its financial targets for the year.

The company said sales in the quarter totalled 4.749 billion euros ($5.43 billion), which was up 4.6 percent when adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the group’s scope.

Faurecia, which is about 51 percent owned by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, also said that its sales diesel passenger car parts to Volkswagen had amounted to only 160 million euros last year, of which 10 million in North America.