FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Faurecia posts 8.3 pct Q3 sales increase, confirms targets
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 14, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Faurecia posts 8.3 pct Q3 sales increase, confirms targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia reported on Wednesday an 8.3 percent increase in third quarter sales and confirmed its financial targets for the year.

The company said sales in the quarter totalled 4.749 billion euros ($5.43 billion), which was up 4.6 percent when adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the group’s scope.

Faurecia, which is about 51 percent owned by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, also said that its sales diesel passenger car parts to Volkswagen had amounted to only 160 million euros last year, of which 10 million in North America.

$1 = 0.8739 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Gilles Guillaume; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.