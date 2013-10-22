FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia sales rise 0.8 pct, hampered by currencies
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 22, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Faurecia sales rise 0.8 pct, hampered by currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Faurecia, the French auto parts maker owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen, said revenue rose 0.8 percent in the third quarter as currency effects curbed sales growth.

Revenue edged up to 4.12 billion euros ($5.67 billion), Faurecia said in a statement on Tuesday, as a weaker U.S. dollar against the euro compounded a lull in North American sales.

The company, based in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, said U.S. sales would “continue to grow at a more moderate pace” while reiterating its full-year earnings goals.

Faurecia, 57.4 percent-owned by Peugeot, said it was on track for sales of between 17.8 billion and 18 billion euros this year, improved operating profit and positive cash flow before restructuring charges.

A weaker U.S. dollar and other currencies reduced the value of overseas sales and trimmed 4 percentage points off revenue growth in the quarter, Faurecia said. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

