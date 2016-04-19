FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faurecia targets 6 pct average annual sales growth in 2016-18
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 19, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Faurecia targets 6 pct average annual sales growth in 2016-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Faurecia forecast sales would grow faster than auto industry production over the next three years, underpinned by partnerships with its top customers, expansion in China and high-technology products.

Faurecia, whose largest customer is Germany’s Volkswagen and which is 47 percent owned by French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, also forecast its operating margin would rise to 6 percent in 2018 from 4.4 percent last year.

Revenue is expected to grow 6 percent annually on average in 2016-18, 400 basis points above automotive production, Faurecia said in a statement ahead of its investor day on Tuesday.

Faurecia posted 2015 sales of 20.69 billion euros ($23.45 billion). ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
