RPT-Faurecia sets 22 bln eur sales goal for 2016
November 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Faurecia sets 22 bln eur sales goal for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to Reuters alert)

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French auto-parts maker Faurecia is targeting revenue of 22 billion euros ($28 billion) in 2016, of which 55 percent will be generated outside Europe, the company said on Monday.

Faurecia is also aiming for an operating profit margin above 5 percent and net debt below 50 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the company said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

