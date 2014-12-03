FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's FAW recalls 15,798 cars due to airbag defect
December 3, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

China's FAW recalls 15,798 cars due to airbag defect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - FAW Car Co., a branch of state-owned FAW Group, will recall 15,798 cars due to an airbag defect, China’s quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The company will recall Besturn B50 car models manufactured between Feb. 9 and June 30 this year, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

The watchdog said there were concerns the airbag control units in the affected vehicles were not functioning properly.

It said in extreme cases, there was a possibility “that the airbags may explode by themselves”.

A spokeswoman for FAW did not answer calls to her phone for comment.

FAW Car Co. Ltd operates a joint venture partnership with Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp. in China. In July, China’s quality watchdog said it was recalling 42,732 Mazda 6 sedans due to an airbag problem.

The airbags were supplied by Takata Corp., the company at the heart of massive recalls globally involving Japanese, U.S. and European automakers. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
