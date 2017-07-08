BEIJING, July 8 China's FAW Car Co Ltd, a
partner of Japan's Mazda Motor Corp, will recall over
680,000 Mazda cars due to issues with air bags that were
supplied by embattled Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp
.
The recall includes Mazda 6 vehicles manufactured in China
between September 2008 and January 2016, China's General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
said in a statement on its website on Friday.
The watchdog said the issue was related to dangerous defects
in the airbag inflator on the passenger side, and follows an
earlier recall of 280,000 Mazda 6 models manufactured between
2003 and 2008 for a similar issue.
Takata filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United States
last month, burdened with tens of billions in liabilities
related to a decade of recalls and lawsuits over faulty airbags
supplied to some of the world's biggest auto brands.
The airbags have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180
injuries.
The firm will be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by
Chinese-owned, U.S.-based firm Key Safety Systems as part of its
financial restructuring.
On Friday the Chinese watchdog said in a statement that it
has asked foreign firms General Motors, Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen to fulfil
their obligations to recall vehicles in China affected by faulty
Takata air bags.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)