Oct 14 (Reuters) - China Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says expects January-September net loss widens to 670-730 million yuan (109.41-119.21 million US dollar) versus net loss of 99.3 million yuan year earlier

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qmCN5L

(1 US dollar = 6.1236 Chinese yuan)