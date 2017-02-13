BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.
The company said on Oct. 24, 2016, that Simon Marshall had resigned from the position for personal reasons, effective Jan. 31, 2017. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: