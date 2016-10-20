FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit slumps 81.1 pct
Reuters TV
October 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit slumps 81.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co reported an 81.1 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' estimates by a large margin.

The company made a profit of 58.7 million riyals ($15.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 310.7 million riyals in the year-earlier period. Alhokair's financial year starts on April 1.

EFG Hermes had forecast the company would make a quarterly profit of 244.13 million riyals, while NCB Capital had estimated a profit of 269 million riyals. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
