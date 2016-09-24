Missouri blasts Delaware State 79-0

A week after suffering a stinging loss to a ranked opponent, Missouri took out its frustrations on an overmatched team from the Football Championship Subdivision, beating Delaware State 79-0 on Saturday in a nonconference game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Drew Lock completed 26 of 36 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns in the opening half for Missouri (2-2), which was coming off a one-point loss to then-No. 16 Georgia.

Lock tied a school record for touchdown passes in a game. The Tigers also set school records for total points and points in a half.

Kobie Lain completed 7 of 15 passes for 82 yards for Delaware State (0-3), an FCS team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Ish Witter scored on a short run just 1:43 into the firt quarter to start the rout. The Tigers scored on their first five possessions.

Missouri punted early in the second quarter and then scored on its next four possessions to go up 58-0 before the first half ended. The game was so one-sided the teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half.

Lock had touchdown passes for 4, 6, 9, 1 and 35 yards before leaving the game. Three Missouri players had more than 100 yards receiving in the first half.

Emmanuel Hall finished with seven catches for 122 yards and one touchdown and Dimetrios Mason with eight catches for 120 yards. J'Mon Moore had eight catches for 114 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown receptions.

Damarea Crockett rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for the Tigers.

Missouri broke its scoring record for a game when Marvin Zanders threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Eric Laurent, putting the Tigers up 72-0 with 3:15 to play in the third quarter. Zanders also ran for two touchdowns.

The previous record of 69 points was set against Kansas in 1969 and matched against Nevada in 2008 and Western Illinois in 2011.

The Tigers also broke the school record for largest margin of victory. The previous record was established in a 69-0 victory in the 2011 game against Western Illinois.

Missouri amassed 698 yards total offense. Delaware State had 140.