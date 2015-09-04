Arizona tops Texas-San Antonio but loses Wright

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The lasting image from the Arizona Wildcats’ 42-32 victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Thursday could end up being All-American linebacker Scooby Wright limping off the field in the first quarter.

Wright did not return to the game and was set to undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday night, Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez said after the game.

Rodriguez said “hates to speculate” but added that he didn’t think the injury was a “bad ACL, MCL, whatever.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Rodriguez said. “Certainly, when he goes out, we lose his leadership and we lose his playmaking ability as much as anything else.”

Without Wright -- the winner of the Bednarik and Nagurski awards last season as the nation’s top defensive player -- Arizona allowed 525 yards to a UTSA team that returned only two starters on offense and featured freshman quarterback Blake Bogenschutz.

The Wildcats saved themselves by scoring twice on defense. Safety Anthony Lopez scored 35 seconds into the game on a 23-yard interception return. Safety Jamar Allah returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for a 35-20 lead.

“This fall, Coach Rod preached that we needed more turnovers on defense, so we raked out the ball a lot during fall camp and that translated to today’s game,” Allah said. “We got our hands on a lot of balls.”

Bogenschutz completed 25 of 43 passes for a school-record 332 yards at the fifth-year program. But UTSA’s offensive success was undercut by the two big turnovers, and the Roadrunners missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt, had a 44-yard attempt blocked, missed an extra-point kick and failed to convert a two-point try.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon threw four touchdown passes, the last coming early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard throw to receiver Cayleb Jones for a 42-26 lead.

After UTSA got within 42-32 on a 16-yard run by running back Jalen Rhodes with 7:13 left in the game, Arizona put together a 12-play drive that failed to net any points but killed nearly six minutes off the clock and left UTSA at its 6.

“We can learn a lot from this game,” said UTSA defensive end Jason Neill. “We missed a lot of opportunities, but we can fix those.”

Wildcats running back Nick Wilson carried 22 times for 97 yards, despite being benched for most of the second quarter after losing a fumble.

“I was really proud of the way he came back in the second half,” Rodriguez said. “He was running hard and I think he wanted the ball because he wanted to prove himself.”

Arizona jumped on top when Lopez jumped in front of Bogenschutz’s sideline pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Bias, returning the interception for a touchdown. Lopez was in the lineup because starter Tellas Jones was suspended for the game.

“I think the speed was maybe something we hadn’t seen,” Bogenschutz said of the interception.

The Wildcats went up 14-0 after an 11-play drive, capped by a 6-yard pass from Solomon to receiver David Richards with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

After the Roadrunners got on the board with a 19-yard field goal, they converted a fumble by Wilson into a 30-yard touchdown drive. A 2-yard pass from Bogenschutz to tight end David Morgan II made it 14-10 with 10:09 to go before half.

After the teams traded scores, Bogenschutz scored on a 2-yard keeper with 39 seconds left in the half to trim the lead to 21-20 at the break.

“Like I told the team, I’d rather learn from a win than suffer with a loss,” Rodriguez said. “We did not play well at times. Certainly, you have to give them credit.”

NOTES: Arizona suspended three players for the game -- starting slot WR Samajie Grant, starting S Tellas Jones and backup DT Anthony Fotu -- for a violation of team rules, according to a team spokesman. ... Arizona starting LT Freddie Tagaloa, a transfer from Cal expected to make his debut, did not play because of an undisclosed injury. ... This matchup ended a three-game series between the schools, with two of the games played in Tucson. ... UTSA, in its fifth year of play, had to replace 37 seniors from last season’s team that went 4-8. The Roadrunners returned a national-low six starters.