Florida Atlantic 41, Texas-San Antonio 37
#Intel
September 28, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

2 Min Read

Florida Atlantic 41, Texas-San Antonio 37: Jaquez Johnson hit Nate Terry for a 15-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining as the host Owls stole a victory from the Roadrunners in the Conference-USA opener for both teams.Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0) scored touchdowns on its final two drives of the game, the first a 21-yard scoring pass from Johnson to Lucky Whitehead with 4:10 remaining. Johnson finished 24-of-34 for 295 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 37 yards and another score.

Texas-San Antonio (1-3, 0-1) led 31-27 entering the final quarter and increased the advantage with two Sean Ianno field goals, including a 53-yarder. Tucker Carter was 20-of-39 for 272 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores but also had two interceptions that led to Roadrunner points.

Fumbles on UTSA’s first two drives led to a 10-0 Roadrunners lead; the first set up a 1-yard Carter scoring run and the second was turned into a 23-yard field goal. The Owls answered with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Jenson Stoshak with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

UTSA extended its lead to 17-7 on a 1-yard run by David Glasco II, but the Owls responded by turning two interceptions into 13 points with Cre’von LeBlanc returning the first 76 yards for a score and the second, by Camden Krohm, set up a 24-yard Johnson scoring run. USTA regained the lead at 24-20 on a 53-yard Carter pass to Kenny Harrison with 22 seconds remaining in the half.

