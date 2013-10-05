FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marshall 34, Texas-San Antonio 10
October 5, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

Marshall 34, Texas-San Antonio 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marshall 34, Texas-San Antonio 10: Rakeem Cato passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns as the host Thundering Herd cruised in their Conference USA opener.

Cato was 22-of-32 and did not throw an interception, and Essray Taliaferro rushed for 58 yards and a score for Marshall (3-2, 1-0 C-USA). Devon Smith hauled in four passes for 69 yards to lead nine players with at least one reception.

Texas-San Antonio (2-4, 1-1) managed only 254 total yards as Eric Soza went 10-for-26 for 130 yards and three interceptions. Marshall already has matched last season’s total of nine interceptions.

The Thundering Herd raced to a 24-0 lead as Cato hit Devon Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown, and Taliaferro and Steward Butler added scoring runs. The Roadrunners managed a field goal before the half but only got as close as 27-10 on Soza’s 1-yard touchdown run before Marshall pulled away.

Cato capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring pass to Demetrius Evans to cap the scoring.


