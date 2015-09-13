No. 4 Baylor outscores pesky Lamar

WACO, Texas -- Baylor quarterback Seth Russell threw the ball to the opponent more than he wanted, but he found teammate Corey Coleman enough to pave the way for No. 4 Baylor’s 66-31 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

Russell gave up three interceptions that helped Lamar stay within striking distance longer than most would have expected. Russell’s predecessor, Bryce Petty, threw three interceptions in his entire first season as Baylor starter in 2013.

However, Baylor (2-0) used its quick-strike offense to offset the miscues. Russell opened the second half by connecting with Coleman for a 34-yard touchdown, the receiver’s fourth score of the game.

Baylor coach Art Briles said it was a night of extremes for Russell.

“When he was good, he was really good,” Briles said. “When he was bad, he was bad. He understands that. He understands the expectations of that position.”

Coleman had six catches for 182 yards and the four touchdowns. Russell completed 23 of 34 passes for 342 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lamar coach Ray Woodard acknowledged his team couldn’t handle Coleman, but he also knows not many opponents will be able to defend the Bears receivers.

“They’re just fast and they’re good and they’re going to make plays,” Woodard said. “They’re going to make plays on everybody. We had a little bit of the formula there in spurts that you’ve got to have to try to beat them. To beat Baylor, you’re not going to stop them. You’ve got to slow them down and you’ve got to score a bunch of points.”

Baylor running back Shock Linwood pitched in with runs of 1, 13 and 7 yards. Linwood carried 18 times for 139 yards, backfield mate Johnny Jefferson gained 121 yards on 12 attempts and Terence Williams carried 14 times for 121 yards to give the Bears three rushers over the century mark.

Briles said the rushing effort was essential versus Lamar.

“You’ve got to be able to run the ball and really that’s kind of what makes our offense go,” Briles said. “If we can run the ball, we can throw it. We try to do it both ways, but tonight we felt like we had to run the ball to open up the pass.”

On a day when FCS member Jacksonville State pushed Auburn to overtime, the Bears made sure they didn’t have the same kind of fight with their FCS foe. Baylor slammed the door on Lamar by outscoring the Cardinals 14-3 and holding them to 59 yards in the quarter.

Russell’s third interception came in the third quarter, though the Baylor defense made sure it didn’t hurt.

Lamar cornerback Rodney Randle picked off Russell at the Cardinals’ 22 and returned it to the Baylor 27. A personal foul on Baylor on the return pushed up Lamar to the Bears’ 12.

But Baylor safety Orion Stewart and defensive end Shawn Oakman, both playing for the first time after being suspended last week for violations of team rules, sacked Lamar quarterback Carson Earp for a 2-yard loss on first down. Earp then threw two incompletions and the Cardinals settled for Alex Ball’s 31-yard field goal.

Lamar punched with Baylor in the first half. The Cardinals took a 14-13 lead when running back Kade Harrington ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 13:07 left in the second quarter.

The Cardinals then tied it at 21 on quarterback Joe Minden’s 1-yard scoring run with 4:34 left before halftime.

The second quarter featured four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, two on each team. It seemed to be the product of the Cardinals gaining confidence and the Bears feeling on edge.

“I think they got a little frustrated,” Woodard said. “When you’re the underdog and you’re coming in here, you’ve got to do a lot of things. You just can’t back down to people. I did not like the flags, but at the same time I kind of understood why we were getting in those positions. I liked the way we fought.”

Lamar intercepted two Russell passes in the first half to help it keep pace with the Bears.

However, Baylor responded to its hiccups on offense by going over the top of the Cardinals defense. Russell hit Coleman for touchdowns of 42, 21 and 61 yards in the first half. Coleman made a diving catch for the second score and ran a vertical route down the right sideline past the Lamar defense and into the end zone on the third score.

Coleman caught five passes for 148 yards in the first and second quarters. Russell finished the first half with 286 passing yards.

Baylor running back Shock Linwood ran 13 yards for a touchdown to help the Bears stretch out a 35-21 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Baylor was without the services of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Tate Wallis. The two assistants were suspended for one game for a recruiting infraction that involved contacting players during a non-contact period during the spring. ... Lamar shocked Baylor by upsetting the Bears 18-17 in 1981, the last time the two programs met. Baylor was coming off a Southwest Conference championship at the time. ... The Cardinals were making a dramatic venue change. Last week, Lamar defeated Bacone College, an NAIA program from the Sooner Athletic College. Lamar won 66-3 at home in preparation for playing this week in a Big 12 stadium. ... Baylor upped its home winning streak to 17 games.