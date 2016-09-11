Even without Ward, Houston rolls

Saturday's game was delayed for 3:36 in the second quarter because of lightning, but there was never any doubt that Houston would prevail against in-state rival Lamar at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

And when play resumed after the delay, what most people thought would happen, happened. It didn't matter that Houston's No. 1 quarterback was not in the lineup for the No. 6 Cougars.

No Greg Ward Jr.? No problem for the Cougars on Saturday.

Houston dominated in the trenches and the Cougars' defense kept Lamar out of the end zone and ran away with a 42-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Ward, who injured his right shoulder in the Week 1 victory against Oklahoma, was ruled out earlier in the week. Coach Tom Herman said that an MRI showed no structural damage but that the shoulder was sore and Ward would sit.

Herman said after the game that Ward was about "70 to 80 percent" and could have played if the game situation warranted. Herman did say he expects Ward to play next week on Friday.

But the Cougars (2-0) didn't need him on this day.

Kyle Postma was making his second career start at quarterback for the Cougars. His last start came against UConn on Nov. 21, 2015.

"Having experience last year helped me this year," Postma said. "I just wanted to help the team as much as possible.

"We wanted to see how solid our rushing game was," Postma said.

And solid it was.

The Cougars had three players run for more than 100 yard for the first time since 1971, totaled 381 yards on the ground and six touchdowns to offset Ward being out. Running back Duke Catalon also missed the game.

Even though he was not spectacular, Postma's numbers were like the running game -- solid as he completed 14 of 25 attempts for 125 yards. He did not throw a touchdown, but more important, he committed only one harmless turnover.

While the offense racked up 42 points, Herman was especially complimentary of the defense.

"Definitely fired up about defense from start-to-finish," Herman said. "If we can stay healthy, that front seven is going to be heck for opposing offenses."

Herman avoided putting Postma in any situation where he would failed. The Cougars relied on running backs Kevrin Justice and Mulbah Car and the Cougars racked up 511 yards on offense.

Herman said Justice and Car got "invaluable reps" and that he will consider tag-teaming the two so they get plenty of opportunities.

Justice recorded two touchdowns on 111 yards on 27 carries. "I'm exhausted," Justice said after the game.

Car added 109 yards and one touchdown and Postma contributed a couple of scores on seven carries and 106 yards on the ground.

Postma put the Cougars on the board first with a 39-yard scamper to cap a four-play, 70-yard drive at the 12-minute mark of the first period.

The teams exchanged possessions and then Mother Nature took over with 3:13 left in the first. Reports of multiple lightning strikes halted the game for more than three and a half hours.

When play resumed, Justice rumbled into the end zone from three yards out to put the Cougars up, 14-0.

The Cardinals tried to mount a drive, but were forced to punt after six plays. The Cougars took over on their own 9-yard line and promptly marched down the field to go up, 21-0.

Car capped the 13-play, 91-yard drive by barreling in from two yards out.

Postma provided the key play on the drive. On third-and-6 from the Houston 29, Postma scrambled 28 yards to the Lamar 43 for a first down to keep the drive alive.

The Cougars caught the Cardinals off guard on the ensuing kickoff with an onside kick, which was recovered by the kicker, Ty Cummings.

Justice made Lamar pay for not recovering the ball. The Cougars back scored from a yard out and Houston was up 28-0.

Lamar never seriously threatened the rest of the way and the Cougars tacked on two second-half touchdowns to account for the final score.

Lamar was held to 73 total yards for the game.

NOTES: During the weather delay, Tom Herman said the team dined on chicken sandwiches. ... With last week's win over Oklahoma, Houston's Tom Herman joined College Football Hall of Famer Bill Yeoman as the only other Cougars coach with a win against a top-3 opponent. ... Lamar senior running back Kade Harrington, who ran 28 times for 207 yards in an opening day loss to Coastal Carolina, was held to 15 carries and 23 yards on Saturday. ... The Cougars and the Cardinals have now met four times and Houston has won each meeting. ... Saturday's game was the first time the two had played since Houston won, 42-35 on Sept. 17, 1983. ... Houston returns to action at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, for their first road contest of the 2016-17 season when they travel to Cincinnati.