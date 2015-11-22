Kentucky 58, Charlotte 10

Kentucky moved one game closer to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010 with a 58-10 victory over Charlotte in a nonconference game on Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats improved to 5-6 in redshirt freshman Drew Barker’s debut as the starting quarterback. He replaced Patrick Towles after Kentucky lost 21-17 to Vanderbilt last week.

Barker had moderate success against Charlotte, which is 2-9 in its first season as an FBS program. He passed for 129 yards while completing 16 of 29 attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The Wildcats, who end the regular season next week at home against in-state rival Louisville, were bolstered by their running game. Running backs Jojo Kemp and Stanley Williams combined for 305 yards on 27 carries as Kentucky gained 415 yards on the ground.

Kentucky’s defense was effective against Charlotte’s passing game, limiting quarterback Brooks Barden to 87 yards on 11 of 25 attempts.

Charlotte was led on the ground by running back Andrew Buie, who gained 76 yards on 23 carries.

After leading 20-3 at halftime, Kentucky scored 38 straight points, highlighted by touchdown runs of 20, 53, 47 and 62 yards by Kemp, Williams and running back Sihiem King.