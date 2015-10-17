Colorado State 38, Air Force 23

Sophomore quarterback Nick Stevens passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns as Colorado State rolled to a 38-23 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West game on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Senior running back Jasen Oden rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns and senior receiver Joe Hansley caught two scoring passes for the Rams (3-4, 1-2). Senior tight end Steven Walker also caught a touchdown pass as Colorado State totaled 456 yards and converted 10-of-15 third-down opportunities.

Junior running backs Shayne Davern and Jacobi Owens and sophomore running back Benton Washington each rushed for a touchdown for the Falcons (3-3, 2-1). Air Force accumulated 269 of its 406 total yards on the ground while dropping out of a tie for first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West.

The Rams scored a late first-half touchdown to start a string of 24 consecutive points to open a 38-13 lead. Oden scored on third-quarter runs of 6 and 4 yards and redshirt freshman kicker Wyatt Bryan booted a 22-yard field goal with 13:29 left in the game.

The Falcons scored 10 straight fourth-quarter points and pulled within 38-23 on Washington’s 2-yard run with 4:22 left. But they could get no closer as senior quarterback Karson Roberts was 9-of-15 passing for 104 yards and one interception.

Stevens threw three first-half touchdown passes, beginning with a 23-yarder to Walker with 6:51 left in the first quarter. The Falcons answered just 1:27 later on Davern’s 60-yard scoring run, but the point-after attempt was no good.

Stevens connected with Hansley on a 16-yard scoring pass to give the Rams a 14-6 lead with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter. Air Force again pulled within one on Owens’ 12-yard scamper with 3:18 left in the half before Stevens hit Hansley on a 44-yard scoring strike with 43 seconds to play for a 21-13 halftime lead.