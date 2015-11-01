Air Force 58, Hawaii 7

Jacobi Owens rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Air Force rolled up a season-high 496 rushing yards in walloping Hawaii 58-7 in Mountain West play at Honolulu.

Quarterback Karson Roberts completed 3-of-9 passes for 80 yards and ran for 65 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (5-3, 4-1), who beat the Rainbow Warriors for the sixth time in their last seven meetings. Air Force, which also received 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns from reserve tailback Timothy McVey in the second half, outgained Hawaii 576-178 and dominated the time of possession 45:06-14:54 in recording its first road win of the season.

Quarterback Max Wittek completed 10-of-26 passes for 123 yards and two interceptions for Hawaii (2-7, 0-5), which dropped its sixth straight game and clinched its fifth consecutive losing season. Wide receiver Quinton Pedroza had 78 yards on four receptions for the Rainbow Warriors, who suffered their 26th loss in 30 Mountain West games since joining the conference in 2012.

After Air Force jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a pair of Owens scoring runs on its first two drives, Hawaii turned the ball over on four of its next six possessions, and the visitors capitalized with 20 points, scoring on 1-yard runs by Roberts and tailback Benton Washington and getting field goals of 40 and 36 from Luke Strebel to give the Falcons a 34-0 lead at the break.

Air Force tacked on a career-long 44-yard field goal by Strebel in the third quarter and two scoring runs by McVey and one by fellow backup tailback Aubrey Duty-Tyson in the fourth.

With the Falcons ahead 51-0, Hawaii’s Keelan Ewaliko raced 98 yards to the end zone with a kickoff return with 5:56 remaining to break up the shutout bid.