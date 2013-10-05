(Updated: CORRECTED: attendance in lede ADD: first half before “Deficit” graph 2 CORRECTED: 5.4 YPC, not 5.6)

Navy 28, Air Force 10: Quarterback Keenan Reynolds rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and Demond Brown added a scoring run as the host Midshipmen rallied for a non-conference victory before a record crowd of 38,225.

Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 38-yard run early in the second half, and Reynolds scored on a 2-yard dive in the fourth quarter as Navy (3-1) overcame a three-point, first quarter deficit. Reynolds finished 6-of-10 for 54 yards, including a key 12-yard completion to Shawn Lynch on a third-and-eight at the Air Force 21-yard line that led to his touchdown run.

Anthony LaCoste had an 18-yard touchdown run in the first half, and Will Conant kicked a 45-yard field goal as the Falcons (1-5) built a 10-7 halftime advantage. Broam Hart rushed for 67 yards and Jon Lee added 61 as Air Force had 231 yards rushing and just 82 passing.

Kawzel Bertrand stopped Hart on a fourth-and-two at the Navy 34-yard line to set up Reynolds’ third touchdown run, and Chris Johnson came up with an interception to help seal the victory for the Midshipmen, who have a leg up on the competition for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.

Reynolds followed Johnson’s interception with a 10-yard touchdown run. Brown, DeBrandon Sanders and Chris Swain each had 30 or more yards on the ground for Navy, which ran for 273 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.