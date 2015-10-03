Navy 33, Air Force 11

Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds ran for 183 yards and threw a touchdown pass, leading the Midshipmen to a 33-11 victory over Air Force in the first leg for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on Saturday in Annapolis, Md.

Reynolds also completed 4 of 10 passes for 117 yards on a rain-swept day. Fullback Chris Swain had a pair of touchdowns for the Midshipmen (4-0).

Air Force quarterback Karson Roberts completed just 5 of 12 passes for 73 yards with an interception. He ran for the Falcons’ only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

A 54-yard run by Reynolds ran on Navy’s first play set up a 2-yard touchdown by Swain. The Midshipmen recovered a fumble by Roberts early in the second quarter and made Air Force pay with a 10-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a 27-yard pass from Reynolds to Thomas Wilson to boost the lead to 14-0.

Reynolds broke another 67-yard run to set up the third touchdown. This time, Demond Brown scored on a 1-yard run and the Midshipmen led by three touchdowns with 2:58 left in the half. Navy continued to pull away in the second half as another 1-yard run by Swain provided a 27-0 lead.

The Falcons pulled to within 27-11 on a 39-yard field goal by Drew Oehrle and a 1-yard run by Roberts early in the fourth quarter. Navy kicker Austin Grebe responded with a pair of field goals from 37 and 24 yards late to seal the win.

Air Force has won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy a series-best 19 times, followed by Navy with 14 and Army at six.