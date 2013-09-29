Nevada 45, Air Force 42: Cody Fajardo accounted for five touchdowns, including the go-ahead keeper with 1:45 to play, and passed for a career-high 389 yards as the Wolf Pack outlasted the visiting Falcons in Mountain West play.

Charles Garrett’s interception with 20 seconds left halted Air Force’s final bid to get into field-goal range. Fajardo threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and two scores to rally Nevada (3-2, 2-0) from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

The Falcons (1-4, 0-4) received a stellar performance from Karson Roberts, who rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a score in his first career start. Roberts, who replaced the suspended Jaleel Awini, tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Sam Gagliano midway through the fourth quarter to give Air Force a 42-30 lead.

Fajardo’s 9-yard scoring pass to Aaron Bradley pulled the Wolf Pack within five with 5:56 remaining and Fajardo scored from 2 yards out to cap the decisive nine-play, 50-yard drive. Brandon Wimberly caught 15 passes for 134 yards and Aaron Bradley had 11 receptions for 135 yards.

Air Force led 21-17 at halftime despite having only five first downs. Roberts scored on runs of 9 and 11 yards to give the Falcons a 35-24 advantage entering the final quarter before Don Jackson started Nevada’s 21-point final quarter with a 9-yard scoring run.