New Mexico 47, Air Force 35

Senior running back Jhurell Pressley scored three touchdowns as New Mexico stunned visiting Air Force on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.

Pressley rushed for 170 yards on 17 carries for New Mexico (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Sophomore quarterback Lamar Jordan completed just 4 of 9 passes but threw for 135 yards.

Sophomore running back Timothy McVey had a huge game for Air Force (8-4, 6-2). He rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and also caught five passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Falcons senior quarterback Karson Roberts completed 6 of 16 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

New Mexico led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter after Pressley broke loose for touchdown runs of 57 and 75 yards. The Lobos led 31-14 at the half after sophomore running back Richard McQuarley scored on runs of 16 and 44 yards.

The Lobos extended their lead to 34-14 with a field goal midway through the third quarter. The Falcons stormed back with two touchdowns, one on a 61-yard run by McVey in the third quarter and another on a 26-yard reception by McVey in the fourth to cut New Mexico’s lead to 34-28.

The Lobos went up 40-28 on a 2-yard run by Jordan with 4:05 remaining. Air Force answered quickly with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to McVey to make it 40-35 but Pressley finished off the Falcons with a 13-yard touchdown run.