Air Force 48, UNLV 21: Kale Pearson threw for atouchdown and ran for another while rolling up 223 yards of total offense asthe Falcons dominated the host Rebels.Pearson was 5-of-6 for 115 yards through the air,ran for 67 yards on 15 carries and even had a 41-yard reception for Air Force(7-2, 3-2 Mountain West) which scored on nine of its first 11 possessions and snappedan eight-game skid in conference road contests. The Falcons, who alsoreceived a game-high 135 rushing yards and a touchdown from tailback JacobiOwens and a combined 82 yards and three TDs from fullbacks D.J. Johnson andShayne Davern, compiled an 386-33 advantage in rushing yards to snap a two-game winstreak by UNLV (2-8, 1-5) in the series.

Blake Decker was 18-of-32 for 263 yards atouchdown and also ran for a score before leaving with a third-quarter injury forthe Rebels, who suffered their seventh loss in their last eight games. Widereceiver Devante Davis, who had missed the previous five games with a handinjury, caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for UNLV, while tailbackShaquille Murray-Lawrence led the team with 18 yards and a score on 11 carries.

UNLV took the opening kickoff and marched 75yards in 13 plays, capped by Decker’s 11-yard touchdown run. Air Force,however, scored on its next four possessions, including a 59-yard second-quarterscoring pass from Pearson to a wide-open Jalen Robinette, to grab a 24-7advantage before the teams traded TDs in the final 2:14 of the half.

Davern scored on a 2-yard plunge to cap Air Force’sopening drive of the third quarter to put the Falcons ahead 38-14, but theRebels capitalized on a Pearson fumble with Murray-Lawrence’s 1-yard run topull within 38-21 with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter. Air Force, however,answered with Johnson’s 2-yard run and Will Conant’s 33-yard field goal on its next two possessions to put the game away.