Air Force 48, UNLV 21: Kale Pearson threw for a touchdown and ran for another while rolling up 223 yards of total offense as the Falcons dominated the host Rebels.

Pearson was 5-of-6 for 115 yards through the air, ran for 67 yards on 15 carries and added a 41-yard reception for Air Force (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West) which scored its first six possessions not interrupted by halftime and snapped an eight-game skid in conference road contests. The Falcons, who also received a game-high 135 rushing yards and a score from Jacobi Owens and three TDs from fullbacks D.J. Johnson and Shayne Davern, compiled a 386-33 advantage in rushing yards

Blake Decker was 18-of-32 for 263 yards a touchdown and also ran for a score before leaving with a third-quarter injury for the Rebels (2-8, 1-5), who suffered their seventh loss in their last eight games. Devante Davis, who had missed the previous five games with a hand injury, caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for UNLV.

The Rebels took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 13 plays, capped by Decker’s 11-yard touchdown run. Air Force, which answered with a field goal on its first drive, scored touchdowns on its next three possessions – including a 59-yard second-quarter scoring pass from Pearson to a wide-open Jalen Robinette – to grab a 24-7 advantage before the teams traded TDs in the final 2:14 of the half.

Davern scored on a 2-yard plunge to cap Air Force’s opening drive of the third quarter to put the Falcons ahead 38-14, but the Rebels capitalized on a Pearson fumble with Shaquille Murray-Lawrence’s 1-yard run to pull closer with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter. Air Force answered with Johnson’s 2-yard run and Will Conant’s 33-yard field goal on its next two possessions to put the game away.