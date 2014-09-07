FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyoming 17, Air Force 13
September 7, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Wyoming 17, Air Force 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “a minute” to “58 seconds” in lede)

Wyoming 17, Air Force 13: Colby Kirkegaard hit tight end J.D. Krill for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining to lead the Cowboys over the visiting Falcons in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Kirkegaard finished 23-of-37 for 282 yards and two touchdowns for Wyoming (2-0). Dominic Rufran caught six passes for 119 yards while Jalen Claiborne also caught a touchdown.

Jacobi Owens had 76 rushing yards and score to lead Air Force (1-1). Kale Pearson was 17-for-32 for 226 yards through the air for the Falcons.

Wyoming took its first lead on the Krill touchdown after trailing 10-7 at halftime and 13-10 with 3:25 to go. The Cowboys drove 75 yards on nine plays before Kirkegaard threw his second scoring pass of the game on third-and-goal.

Air Force took a 13-10 lead on the previous drive, taking nearly 8 minutes off the clock before settling for a 32-yard field goal with 3:25 remaining. The Falcons had a first-and-goal at the 8 but lost 10 yards on two successive running plays.

