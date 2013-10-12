Preview: Akron at Northern Illinois

No. 23 Northern Illinois puts its perfect record on the line against visiting Akron in a Mid-American Conference matchup on Saturday. Junior Cameron Stingily, who rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns against Kent State, will play despite a recent arrest stemming from a failure to appear in court, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Zips’ last win in the all-time series with the Huskies came in the MAC championship game in 2005.

Jordan Lynch has gone over 1,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing through five games, and the senior has 12 touchdowns against only four interceptions for Northern Illinois. Lynch and Stingily lead an offense that has averaged 42.2 points and boasts the nation’s fifth-ranked rushing attack (303.4 yards). Slowing down the high-powered Huskies’ offense will be a difficult challenge for Akron’s defense after it surrendered 43 points in a loss to Ohio.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Northern Illinois -22

ABOUT AKRON (1-5, 0-2 MAC): The Zips have lost four straight, including a near upset of then-ranked No. 11 Michigan. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Pohl has thrown an interception in all but one game this season and has been sacked 11 times. The Zips’ defense has six interceptions and is tied for second-best in the MAC with 16 sacks, which it will need against a quarterback that likes to run.

ABOUT NORTHERN ILLINOIS (5-0, 1-0): The Huskies have been behind in every game this season but continue to pull out wins for head coach Rod Carey. As a result, Northern Illinois enjoyed its second week in the USA Today Coaches Poll and first in the AP Poll. Lynch has carried the ball less in his last two games but continues to be a threat running the ball, with two 100-plus yard performances and three scores to his name.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies have won 22 straight games at home, the longest such streak in the nation.

2. The Zips are 1-23 against ranked opponents.

3. Northern Illinois has won 18 consecutive conference games, the longest conference winning streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 38, Akron 17