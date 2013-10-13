Northern Illinois survives Akron

DEKALB, Ill. -- Akron accomplished something that Iowa and Purdue couldn’t do against No. 23 Northern Illinois: The Zips held the Huskies scoreless in the second quarter -- the first time all season that Northern Illinois failed to score in a quarter.

But Northern Illinois senior quarterback Jordan Lynch threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Huskies survived a scare with a 27-20 win Saturday before a sell-out crowd of 23,595 fans at Huskie Stadium.

“We had several opportunities out there offensively that we left out on the field,” NIU coach Rod Carey said. “We didn’t execute on offense; we executed enough to win. We played well defensively all game, but offensively we went back into a shell. We’ll get that corrected.”

Northern Illinois barely outgained the Zips in total yardage (399-372), and allowed Akron to convert nine of its 23 third-down attempts.

The Huskies (6-0, 2-0) became bowl-eligible by staving off a late fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Zips.

The Huskies entered the game averaging 42.2 points but had a tough time scoring against an Akron defense ranked 103rd in the country in points allowed. The Huskies converted just 1 of 15 third-down opportunities.

“We had lack of execution, and that was terrible,” Carey said. “There’s no excuse for that. We’re better than that. I expect more from our offensive staff and our offensive players than 1-for-15 on third downs. Offensively, we were just a little off all game, a touch off. It’s the little details that make the big difference.”

Lynch failed to put up his customary eye-popping numbers, completing 16 of 35 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown. The Huskies scored just 10 points in the last three quarters.

“I thought the defense played outstanding, and their quarterback didn’t hurt us with big plays,” Akron coach Terry Bowden said. “They’ve (NIU) been huge on third down conversions, and that’s been difficult for us all year. It was a great growing night for our defense. The defense allowed us to stay in the game.”

In the first quarter, the Huskies and the Zips combined for 31 points. But the Zips scored just six points in the final three quarters.

The Zips (1-6, 0-2) set the tone for a strong game on their opening drive, playing more like the team that nearly pulled out an upset at No. 11 Michigan on Sept. 14 rather than the team that tallied just 157 yards in a 43-3 loss at Ohio last Saturday.

“They’re a lot better football team, and it’s not a matter of if they’re going to win, but when,” Carey said of Akron. “I‘m just glad it wasn’t tonight.”

Akron quarterback Kyle Pohl, who completed 24 of 56 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and one interception, directed a nine-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jawon Chisholm for a 7-0 lead.

The Huskies rattled off 17 points on an 18-yard touchdown run by Lynch, a 42-yard field goal by Tyler Wedel and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Desroy Maxwell.

Chisholm, who led the Zips with 20 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns, then added another 1-yard TD run to cut the lead to 17-14. The Zips were in it at halftime despite rushing for just 20 yards.

Northern Illinois tailback Cameron Stingily expanded the lead to 24-14 with a 9-yard touchdown scamper on NIU’s first second-half possession. A week after Stingily rushed for a career-high 266 yards at Kent State, Akron limited him to 80 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

The Huskies played the game without kicker Mathew Sims. Wedel made 2 of 4 field goal attempts, with two blocked, including his last try with less than two minutes left.

But Pohl’s incompletion on fourth down with less than a minute left ended the upset bid.

“We just couldn’t execute like they did, it wasn’t good enough to beat a program like Northern Illinois,” Bowden said. “I‘m pleased with our effort. I‘m so glad to see it. I told the guys to continue to play like that, and let’s go win some games.”

NOTES: Lynch needed 44 yards rushing to put his name in elite company. Lynch surpassed that total in the first half, making him the 10th player in FBS history with 3,000 rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards. ... Northern Illinois entered the game as one of four FBS teams to have played just one home game. The Huskies notched their 23rd home victory in a row at Huskie Stadium. That total is the longest current home winning streak in the FBS. ... Akron dropped to 1-24 against ranked teams since joining Division I-A in 1987. The Zips lost their 30th consecutive road game and haven’t won on the road since defeating Eastern Michigan 42-35 on Oct. 18, 2008.