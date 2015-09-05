Preview: Akron at Oklahoma

The last time Bob Stoops’ team generated such little respect from his peers before the start of the season, Oklahoma was able to win the last of its seven national championships. Entering the 2015 campaign with its lowest preseason ranking in 15 years, the 19th-ranked Sooners look to follow a similar script beginning on Saturday when they host Akron in the first meeting between the schools.

Stoops opened his second season at Oklahoma in 2000 with an identical ranking in the Coaches’ Poll before guiding his charges to the 10th undefeated season in school history, capped by a win over Florida State in the BCS title game. The Sooners started last season winning five of their first six – suffering their only loss at then-unbeaten TCU in early October – before crawling to a 3-4 finish that included an embarrassing 40-6 defeat against Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Oklahoma has a realistic chance at making a run into the College Football Playoff this season as well, particularly if new offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is successful in finding the right mix of record-setting running back Samaje Perine and former Texas Tech quarterback Baker Mayfield – the last two winners of the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award. The Zips, who are coming off consecutive five-win seasons, are hoping to show continued progress under fourth-year coach Terry Bowden as he tries to lead Akron to its second victory over a ranked opponent in school history.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South. LINE: Oklahoma -31.5

ABOUT AKRON (2014: 5-7): The Zips are predicted to finish second in the MAC East behind two-time defending champion Bowling Green, and they hinted that a possible turnaround was forthcoming last year after winning at Pittsburgh en route to a 4-2 start. Two-time first-team all-conference performer Jatavis Brown (99 tackles, 14.5 for loss) is the only returning starter at linebacker while nose tackle Cody Grice, a Lombardi Award candidate, anchors the front four of the nation’s 28th-ranked scoring defense from a season ago. Akron is less settled at quarterback, however, with two-year starter Kyle Pohl facing competition from Pittsburgh transfer Tra’Von Chapman and Thomas Woodson.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2014: 8-5): Perine, who exploded for a FBS-record 427 yard rushing in a Nov. 22 win over Kansas and scored a Big 12 freshman-record 21 rushing touchdowns last year, will once again be asked to carry the conference’s top running game. Riley – a 32-year-old former Texas Tech and East Carolina assistant – was hired to bring his “Air Raid” offense to Oklahoma and breathe some life into the country’s 83rd-ranked passing attack from a season ago. Sterling Shepard led the Sooners with 970 yards receiving and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2014 despite playing very little over the last six games due to a nagging groin injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma produced two of the six 500-yard team rushing performances in FBS last season, amassing 510 in wins over Iowa State and Kansas.

2. Akron is 1-24 all-time against Top-25 opponents, getting its only such win in a 34-20 victory over No. 25 Marshall in 2002. 3. The Sooners led the country in fewest sacks allowed last year (nine), but will need to replace three starters along their offensive line.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 45, Akron 14