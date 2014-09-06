Preview: Akron at Penn State

The James Franklin era got off to a thrilling start when Penn State booted a field goal as time expired to knock off Central Florida last week in Dublin. The Nittany Lions’ new coach hopes things come a little easier back in the States when his team hosts Akron on Saturday. Led by record-setting quarterback Christian Hackenberg, Penn State needed a 36-yard field goal by Sam Ficken to rescue the Lions.

Franklin took over for Bill O‘Brien, who jumped to the NFL after last season. The Nittany Lions also got a school-record 454 yards passing performance from Hackenberg but still trailed in the final minute. Akron, under coach Terry Bowden, built a 21-point first-quarter lead en route to a 41-0 win over Howard in its season opener.

TV: Noon ET, ABC, ESPN2. LINE: Penn State -14.5

ABOUT AKRON (1-0): Bowden, the former Auburn coach, certainly has the Zips headed in the right direction. They won their final three games last season to finish the campaign at 5-7 and were picked to finish second in the MAC’s East Division behind Bowling Green in the preseason coaches poll. Kyle Pohl threw touchdown passes on three of his first five attempts in last week’s win.

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-0): Ficken, who’s had some tough times at Penn State, kicked four field goals last week in the 26-24 win. The Nittany Lions’ defense limited Central Florida to just 24 yards rushing on 29 attempts but it’s their passing attack that has Happy Valley excited. Although the Lions blew a 20-10 second-half lead, Hackenberg completed 32-of-47 passes to avoid the upset.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State is 4-0 in the all-time series but the teams have not met since 2009.

2. Akron’s shutout last week was its first since 2009.

3. Both teams put up over 500 yards of offense last week.

PREDICTION: Penn State 30, Akron 10