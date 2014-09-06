Penn State 21, Akron 3: Christian Hackenberg, who set a school record for passing yards last week, continued his hot start by throwing three touchdown passes as the host Nittany Lions cruised past the Zips.

Hackenberg, who threw for 454 yards in last week’s win over Central Florida, opened the scoring by hitting Bill Belton on a 22-yard scoring pass late in the first quarter. Hackenberg also threw touchdown passes of 13 and 33 yards to Jesse James as Penn State improved to 2-0.

Akron (1-1) generated little offense as its four-game winning streak came to an end. Kyle Pohl was 24-for-46 passing for 208 yards but the Zips rushed for just 69 yards in the game.

Hackenberg connected on 22-of-36 passes for 319 yards with two interceptions. The Nittany Lions, who have not lost to the Zips in five meetings, were led by Akeel Lynch gaining 45 yards on seven carries.

The Zips drove the length of the field on the game’s first possession of the game but failed to convert in the red zone and their promising drive ended with a missed field goal. Robert Stein booted a 28-yard field goal to close the gap to 7-3 in the second half but Penn State answered with two straight Hackenberg scoring passes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Akron has not won five straight games in 10 years. ...Penn State rushed for 106 yards on 31 carries. ... Zach D‘Orazio caught five passes for 61 yards for Akron.