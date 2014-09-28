FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akron 21, Pittsburgh 10
September 28, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Akron 21, Pittsburgh 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES Conner’s rank among nation’s leading rushers in graph 3)

Akron 21, Pittsburgh 10: Cody Grice scored on two short touchdown runs and Kyle Pohl tossed a touchdown pass as Akron stunned host Pittsburgh.

Conor Hundley had 148 yards on 19 rushes and Mykel Traylor-Bennett had a scoring reception for the Zips (2-2). Pohl passed for 193 yards and DeAndre Scott had a key fourth-quarter interception for Akron.

James Conner, the nation’s second-leading rusher, gained 92 yards but was held to 3.7 yards per carry for the Panthers. Chad Voytik was 20-of-34 for 220 yards and the interception for Pittsburgh (3-2).

Grice scored on a 1-yard run just 2:47 into the third quarter to give Akron a 14-7 lead before the Panthers cut their deficit to four on a 34-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt. Grice’s 2-yard plunge made it 21-10 with 12:20 remaining in the contest and Scott’s interception with 9:30 left hindered Pittsburgh’s comeback efforts.

Neither team scored over the first 25 minutes before the Panthers broke the drought on Voytik’s 8-yard pass to Manasseh Garner with 4:28 left in the half. It took Akron just three plays to recover and finish a 75-yard drive on Pohl’s 52-yard touchdown throw to Traylor-Bennett with 3:40 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conner has 791 rushing yards, breaking the school mark set by Ray Graham (734 in 2011) for most in the first five games of a season. … Hundley (shoulder) was back after missing last week’s loss to Marshall. … Panthers WR Tyler Boyd had six receptions for 72 yards.

