Akron 23, Utah State 21

BOISE, Idaho -- Akron no longer has a zip in the bowl victories column.

Senior weak-side linebacker Jatavis Brown had 1 1/2 sacks and forced a fumble and senior nose tackle Cody Grice also posted 1 1/2 sacks as the Zips won a bowl game for the first time by registering a 23-21 victory over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Akron (8-5) rode a strong defensive effort that included five sacks and three takeaways while notching its fifth consecutive victory. Brown’s forced fumble set up a key field goal and he finished the season with school records for sacks (12) and tackles for loss (20).

Utah State (6-7) completed the season with four losses in five games. Junior running back Devante Mays gained 124 yards on 12 carries -- the highest individual yardage all season against the Zips, who ranked third nationally in rushing defense (89.8) entering the game.

The Aggies trailed the entire first half but traveled 64 yards on seven plays to start the second half to take their first lead.

Sophomore quarterback Kent Myers rushed for 27 yards on a third-and-17 keeper as Utah State maintained possession. Myers then connected with senior receiver Hunter Sharp for a 19-yard scoring pass in the left corner of the end zone to give the Aggies a 14-13 advantage.

The Zips went back ahead on their next drive as senior running back Donnell Alexander scored on a 2-yard run to culminate an eight-play, 40-yard drive.

Senior Robert Stein added a field goal -- his third of the game -- from 46 yards with 8:15 remaining to give Akron a 23-14 advantage.

The Aggies attempted to mount a late comeback as senior Chuckie Keeton tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brandon Swindall with 1:12 to play. Zips junior cornerback DeAndre Scott covered the ensuing onside kick to help seal the victory.

Keeton completed 13 of 24 passes for 113 yards and one interception in his final college game. He split time with Myers, who was 14 of 20 for 123 and two touchdowns, and Sharp caught 10 passes for 85 yards.

Zips sophomore quarterback Thomas Woodson passed for 168 yards and was intercepted once. Senior receiver Andrew Pratt had a career-high nine receptions en route to 94 yards.

Akron struck first with a trick play as receiver Tyrell Goodman received a pitch and tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Woodson in the right flat with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

The Zips increased the lead to 10-0 on a 33-yard field goal by Stein with 2:53 remaining in the half. Utah responded with a three-play, 71-yard drive in which Mays exploded on a career-long 61-yard run around left end on the first play and Myers connected with Swindall from 9 yards for the touchdown with 1:32 left.

The Aggies were driving at the end of the half, but Brown forced Myers to fumble and senior defensive tackle Rodney Coe recovered it and ran 56 yards to the Utah State 12 with four seconds left. Stein promptly ended the half with a 29-yard field goal to give the Zips a 13-7 advantage.

NOTES: Akron’s lone previous bowl appearance came in the 2005 Motor City Bowl, which ended with a 38-31 loss to Memphis. ... Utah State made its fifth straight bowl appearance -- with three of them coming in the Potato Bowl. ... Aggies redshirt freshman P Andrew Dalton set a bowl record with a 69-yard punt in the first quarter. ... Akron senior K Robert Stein had three field goals and two extra points to become the school’s career scoring leader with 268 points, surpassing Zac Derr (266, 1998-2001). ... The announced attendance was 18,876, third lowest in bowl history.