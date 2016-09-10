Preview: Akron at Wisconsin

As good as Wisconsin was last week during its upset victory over No. 6 LSU, coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers must be sure to avoid a letdown against visiting Akron on Saturday. Wisconsin, coming off a 10-win season, opens its six-game campus schedule riding a 35-game non-conference home winning streak.

The 16th-ranked Badgers opened with a 16-14 victory over LSU at Lambeau Field last week, posting a win over its highest-ranked opponent since beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2010. LSU, an SEC power and national championship contender, had won a record 52 straight non-conference games. Wisconsin's defense, which allowed a nation-low 13.7 points per game last year, allowed only seven points to LSU's offense and kept Heisman Trophy hopeful Leonard Fournette (23 carries, 138 yards) out of the end zone. Akron, coming off an 8-5 season in which it won its first Bowl game, opened with a 47-24 victory over Virginia Military Institute.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin -24

ABOUT AKRON (1-0): The Zips rode a 407-yard, six-touchdown passing performance from junior quarterback Tommy Woodson, who connected 10 times for 196 yards and two scores to Jerome Lane. Warren Ball, an Ohio State transfer, led the ground game with 110 yards and one touchdown. The Mid-American Conference program, led by former Auburn coach Terry Bowden, is a concern for Chryst, who told reporters: "They’ll spread you out. Their quarterback has got a really strong arm but is also a good runner. I think their running back is a really good running back. They got some receivers that can run and got size. I think it’s going to stress us differently than last week where they’ll spread us out and we gotta play good assignment football. There’s times where you’ll be in one-on-one situations - we gotta make plays when we do."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-0): Fifth-year quarterback Bart Houston was 19-of-31 for 205 yards in his first start, of which Chryst said: "I think that the one area that we talked about is how do you play the game. There’s that fine line. It’s not so much the science of quarterback but kind of the art of quarterbacking and situational awareness. I think that’s where he can grow, not just on the two picks, but other situations where he can progress. I loved the way he competed and responded when things didn’t go well." Houston found tight end Troy Fumagalli seven times for 100 yards and running back Corey Clement ran a career-high 21 times for 86 yards. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone nailed a 47-yard field goal that was the fourth game-winner of his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin, which went 10-3 last season, is 73-9 at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001.

2. The Badgers returned six defensive starters from last year and start six seniors overall.

3. Wisconsin won both previous meetings - 48-31 in 2003 and 38-17 in 2008.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 41, Akron 13