Preview: Alabama at Auburn

Junior running back Derrick Henry has his sights on the Heisman Trophy while No. 2 Alabama can clinch a berth in the SEC Championship game when it renews its heated rivalry with host Auburn on Saturday. Henry (1,526 yards, 21 touchdowns) has joined Mark Ingram (1,658 in 2009) and Trent Richardson (1,679 in 2011) as the only Crimson Tide backs to top 1,500 rushing yards in a season and his next scoring run will snap a tie with Richardson (2011) for most rushing touchdowns in a season.

Alabama has won eight straight games and is two victories away from assuring itself a spot in the College Football Playoff. “Our team has created an opportunity for themselves,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said at a press conference. “I think it’s all about staying focused on what you need to do to play your best football on the road and not letting outside noise affect your ability to focus on what you need to do to play well against a very, very good team.” The Tigers have underachieved this season and coach Gus Malzahn hasn’t yet decided if he will start junior quarterback Jeremy Johnson or redshirt freshman Sean White (knee) against Alabama. “We’ve got two guys we feel good about that both have experience and both have won games on the road and in our league,” Malzahn told reporters. “Really, I‘m looking at it more as a positive at this point in the season.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -14.5.

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-1, 6-1 SEC): Henry has racked up seven 100-yard outings this season -- he has 13 in his career -- and his 35 career rushing touchdowns are tied with Richardson (2009-11) for fourth in school history, two behind third-place T.J. Yeldon (2012-14). Senior quarterback Jake Coker has become more comfortable as the season has gone on and has passed for 2,106 yards and 14 touchdowns, while freshman receiver Calvin Ridley has emerged as his top target with 61 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns. Junior strong safety Eddie Jackson has been a ballhawk with five interceptions -- returning them for 230 yards and two touchdowns -- while senior middle linebacker Reggie Ragland has racked up a team-best 85 tackles and junior defensive Jonathan Allen has a team-high nine sacks.

ABOUT AUBURN (6-5, 2-5): Johnson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in last Saturday’s victory over Idaho but his overall season play -- eight touchdowns, seven interceptions -- has been shaky and White had supplanted him as the starter prior to suffering his knee injury. Sophomore running back Peyton Barber has rushed for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns while senior Ricardo Louis is the best of the receivers with 44 catches for 675 yards. On the defensive side, cornerback Johnathan Ford has recorded a team-high 104 tackles, while senior linebacker Kris Frost (85 stops) and freshman cornerback Carlton Davis (team-high three interceptions) have also been solid.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama owns a 43-35-1 series lead and won a 55-44 shootout in last season’s meeting.

2. The last game played at Auburn in 2013 featured one of most famous endings in college football history as Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired to give the Tigers a 34-28 victory.

3. The Crimson Tide are ranked second nationally in rushing defense (77.8 yards per game).

PREDICTION: Alabama 38, Auburn 30