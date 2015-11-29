Henry leads No. 2 Alabama over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- Running back Derrick Henry rushed for a career-high 271 yards on a school-record 46 carries and scored a touchdown while perhaps wrapping up the Heisman Trophy as No. 2 Alabama won the SEC West Division title with a 29-13 victory over Auburn on Saturday in the Iron Bowl.

“He was asking to stay in,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I asked him every time he came over to the sideline, ‘Are you OK? We’ll put somebody else in.’ He says ‘Coach, I‘m good. I want to win this game.'”

Henry tied Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson for the most 200-yard games in a season in SEC history after recording his fourth in his last five conference contests.

“There have been a lot of great players to play at Alabama and a lot of good running backs,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I don’t know if they all got as many opportunities as he got when they played. We’ve had some really good running backs here, first- and second-round draft picks, guys that are playing well in the NFL. But what Derrick has done for this team, because this team needs him to do what he does, I would say he’s made as significant an impact on his team as any player that we’ve ever had.”

Related Coverage Preview: Alabama at Auburn

The Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) face No. 12 Florida in the SEC title game next Saturday.

Alabama’s Adam Griffith kicked an Iron Bowl-record and career-high five field goals, including four in a touchdown-free first half as the Crimson Tide led 12-6 at the break.

Quarterback Jake Coker’s only touchdown pass put Alabama ahead 19-6 with 5:14 left in the third quarter. With two defenders draped all over him, Coker found wide receiver ArDarius Stewart in the back of the end zone for a 34-yard score.

The Tigers (6-6, 2-6) responded 47 seconds later when wide receiver Jason Smith tipped quarterback Jeremy Johnson’s pass to himself twice with two Crimson Tide defenders in the area, secured it and took off for a 77-yard touchdown.

“Coach (Dameyune) Craig told me before the game, ‘You’re going to make a play. Just stay focused and keep your head in the game. You might make a mistake, but stay focused,'” Smith said.

The circus play got Auburn to within 19-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Our kids fought their guts out,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I really appreciate their effort. Our fans were unbelievable. They helped us get to the fourth quarter, and they were there the whole time for us.”

Griffith’s 47-yard field goal with 10:04 remaining extended the lead to 22-13 and Henry’s 25-yard run with 26 seconds left finished off the Tigers.

Griffith made field goals of 26, 40, 26 and 50 yards in the first half.

Coker was 17 of 26 for 179 yards while Johnson finished 10 of 23 for 169 yards.

NOTES: After sitting out last week, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and RT Dominick Jackson (ankle) started for Alabama. ... Alabama has won 11 games in seven of coach Nick Saban’s nine seasons. ... After much debate, Auburn started QB Jeremy Johnson over freshman Sean White, who is still battling a knee injury. ... Alabama RB Kenyan Drake (arm) dressed for the game but did not play.