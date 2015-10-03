No. 13 Alabama 38, No. 8 Georgia 10

ATHENS, Ga. -- If there’s any lesson to be taken from Saturday’s game between No. 13 Alabama and No. 8 Georgia, it’s not to bet against coach Nick Saban when the backs of his Crimson Tide are against the proverbial wall.

Just ask the Bulldogs, who came in as a 1½-point favorite only to have the Crimson Tide roll to a 38-10 victory on Saturday at soggy Sanford Stadium.

Alabama avoided going 0-2 in SEC play for the first time since Saban came to Tuscaloosa nine years ago.

The Tide (4-1, 1-1) scored just about every way possible.

Running back Derrick Henry led the Tide with 26 rushes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jake Coker turned in his most-efficient effort to date, completing 11-of-16 passes for 190 yards and accounting for two touchdowns, one on a 50-yard pass and another on an eight-yard run.

Alabama also blocked a punt for a touchdown, while strong safety Eddie Jackson returned an interception 50 yards for a score.

Alabama’s offense wasn’t the only part of its game that was clicking.

The Crimson Tide defense also did its part, harassing quarterbacks Greyson Lambert and Brice Ramsey, who combined to complete only 11-of-30 passes for 106 yards and three interceptions.

The only consolation for Georgia came in the form of running back Nick Chubb, who despite a slow start, finished with 20 carries for 146 yards, tying Herschel Walker’s school record of consecutive 100-yard games with 13.

The final score notwithstanding, neither team got off to a particularly fast start.

Alabama took a 3-0 lead on a 25-yard field goal by Adam Griffith with 4:05 to go in the first before the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1) finally started moving the ball, eventually tying the game 12:23 before halftime.

But that’s when Alabama, pardon the pun, got on a roll.

Big time.

Over a four-minute stretch that started midway through the second quarter, the Crimson Tide scored three touchdowns, to send the Bulldogs reeling.

First, it was Henry, rumbling in from 30 yards before a huge special teams mistake by the Bulldogs resulted in Alabama’s second score.

After stuffing the Georgia offense on its next possession, Collin Barber went back to punt but never had a chance.

Minkah Fitzpatrick came through virtually untouched to block the kick and recovered in stride, scoring from one yard to extend the Tide’s lead to 17-3.

Alabama wasn’t done.

After once again failing to move, Barber’s short punt set the Crimson Tide up at the 45 and on the first play Coker went play-action and hit freshman Calvin Ridley in stride for a touchdown that gave Alabama a 24-3 halftime lead.

NOTES: The parents of paralyzed Southern University player Devon Gales attended Saturday’s game. Gales suffered paralysis in his lower body during a kickoff return last week against the Bulldogs. ... Saturday’s victory gave the Crimson Tide three straight wins over the Bulldogs dating to 2008. ... Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie of Georgia left Saturday’s game after taking a hit while returning a punt in the second quarter. He did not return.