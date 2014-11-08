Preview: Alabama at Louisiana State

Alabama has some work to do to crack the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the first task on a difficult to-do list comes Saturday at LSU. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide sit fifth in the playoff rankings but have ample opportunity to move up with three of their final four regular-season games against top-15 teams, including two teams currently inside the four-team cutoff for the inaugural playoff. The 15th-ranked Tigers have designs on playing spoiler, if not making a run at the top four themselves. Alabama still has high-profile clashes with top-ranked Mississippi State next week and No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 29, but the Crimson Tide know better than to overlook the Tigers, who have won three straight, including 10-7 over then-No. 3 Ole Miss in their last contest. “These games are traditionally very tough, physical games between two ranked teams, and it’s certainly not going to be any different this year,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. “They have a very good team that’s playing their best football of the year.” The Tigers are a darkhorse, at best, to get into the playoff, but both of their losses are to top-three teams (Mississippi State, Auburn), and they have a favorable schedule for their final two games if they can get past Alabama.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -6.5.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-1, 4-1 SEC): Alabama’s offense has been more balanced — and more prolific — than in years past with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin at the helm, as it ranks 14th in total offense (505.5) and is in the top 30 in rushing and passing offense. The key to making the Crimson Tide one-dimensional is containing Amari Cooper, who already is the school’s career leader in touchdown receptions (24) and needs just 56 receiving yards to pass DJ Hall (2,923) for the all-time lead in another category. The defense is as dominant as ever but has allowed at least 320 total yards in all three road games.

ABOUT LSU (7-2, 3-2): The Tigers’ defense was embarrassed in losses to Mississippi State and Auburn but has allowed a total of 10 points in its last two games, both SEC victories. LSU has gotten back to playing old-school football, grinding out yards on the ground and playing sound defense. The three-pronged rushing attack of Leonard Fournette (657 yards, 7 TDs), Terrence Magee (418 yards, 3 TDs) and Kenny Hilliard (416 yards, 6 TDs) is tough to stop but faces a stiff challenge against an Alabama defense allowing 77.6 rushing yards per game — second in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama ranks second nationally in third-down conversion rate (55.7 percent).

2. LSU is 24-23 in games in which it has trailed in the fourth quarter during coach Les Miles’ 10-year tenure, and 16 of the 24 victories have come against top-25 teams.

3. LSU is 45-4 under Miles when it has a running back go over 100 yards rushing, but Alabama has allowed a 100-yard rusher an FBS-low 14 times since 2005.

PREDICTION: LSU 16, Alabama 14