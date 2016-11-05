Preview: Alabama at LSU

Top-ranked Alabama is soaring toward the College Football Playoff and seeks its 21st consecutive victory when it visits No. 14 LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide also are atop the first CFP poll of the season but will have to overcome the loss of senior star safety Eddie Jackson (broken leg) down the stretch.

Alabama has scored a stunning 12 non-offensive touchdowns (nine on defense, three on punt returns) during its dominating campaign but is certainly wary of the Tigers, who are 3-0 since interim coach Ed Orgeron replaced Les Miles. “This is a tremendous challenge for us to play what is arguably an undefeated team since they have been undefeated since new coach Ed Orgeron took over,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said at a press conference. “They have a very good team. They are playing very well right now with a new energy and new enthusiasm.” LSU junior running back Leonard Fournette is back on his game after dealing with an ankle injury earlier this season and set a school record with 284 rushing yards in a victory over Ole Miss. "He's probably the most motivated guy on the team, to be honest with you," Orgeron told reporters of Fournette. "I've heard him this week. He has spoken to the team; he will speak to the team again. His 'want to' to have success against Alabama is as high as any other player I've seen and so is our team.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -8.5

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-0, 5-0 SEC): Jackson has scored three of the Crimson Tide’s 12 non-offensive touchdowns and losing his 23.0 average on punt returns will also cost the squad some of the field-position advantages it has enjoyed. The defense’s other major star is still around and senior defensive end Jonathan Allen has six sacks to raise his career total to 24, one behind second-place Kindal Moorehead (1998-2002) on Alabama’s all-time list. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts has accounted for 20 touchdowns (11 passing, nine rushing), sophomore running back Damien Harris has a team-leading 697 rushing yards and sophomore wideout Calvin Ridley has 43 receptions for 504 yards and five scores.

ABOUT LSU (5-2, 3-1): Fournette has rushed for 670 yards and five touchdowns despite a three-game absence and will hasn’t forgotten that his 2015 Heisman hopes were squashed against the Crimson Tide when he had just 31 yards on 19 carries. Sophomore Derrius Grice is also running well with 621 yards and seven scores while junior quarterback Danny Etling has thrown for 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions. The Tigers are allowing just 15 points per game – which ranks fifth nationally – with sophomore outside linebacker Arden Key (team-high eight sacks) and senior middle linebacker Kendell Beckwith (team-leading 69 tackles) enjoying solid campaigns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama has won the past five meetings and holds a 50-25-2 series edge.

2. The Tigers are 15-4 when Fournette rushes for 100 yards and 5-0 when he tops 200.

3. The Crimson Tide have forced 16 turnovers this season with nine resulting in defensive touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Alabama 27, LSU 24