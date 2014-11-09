Alabama pulls out OT win at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. -- For 59 minutes and 10 seconds, No. 16 LSU had No. 5 Alabama exactly where it wanted.

A raucous crowd of 102,321 rocked Tiger Stadium on Saturday night when Colby Delahoussaye kicked a 39-yard field goal to give LSU a 13-10 lead with 50 seconds left in regulation.

But Alabama quarterback Blake Sims coolly drove the Crimson Tide 55 yards with no timeouts to set up a 27-yard field goal by Adam Griffith, sending the game into overtime, and then Sims threw a 6-yard fade to wide receiver DeAndrew White for a touchdown on the first extra series to lift Alabama to a 20-13 comeback victory.

“The thing I‘m most proud about is the way our guys finished the game emotionally and what they were able to overcome,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose team improved to 8-1 while posting its fourth consecutive win over LSU. “We knew we’d have to do that. It’s always this way here.”

Actually, the closing sequence might have been even crazier than some of the recent Alabama-LSU grudge matches.

LSU (7-3) appeared to be on the cusp of victory inside the final two minutes of regulation when, with the score tied at 10, the Tigers downed a punt at the Alabama 1 and then, two plays later, running back T.J. Yeldon fumbled the ball away at the Alabama 6.

With 1:56 left, LSU running back Terrence Magee gained a yard on a dive up the middle, but in a scrum at the end of the play, LSU guard Laval Alexander was detected pushing Alabama nose guard A‘Shawn Robinson off the pile.

Although it looked as though Robinson took a theatric dive, the play was enough to draw a critical 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty against Alexander, pushing the Tigers back to the 21-yard line and negating any real chance at a game-icing touchdown.

“When LSU got the fumble, I told the defense, ‘You guys have to hold them to a field goal. This is where you show what you’ve got. You’ve got to stop them right here,'” Saban said.

While reserving full comment, LSU coach Les Miles said the 15-yard penalty against Alexander was the critical play of the game.

“That penalty changed the complexion of the game,” Miles said. “If we don’t get the 15-yard penalty there, we are on the 5-or 7-(yard line). We are talking about driving it in for a seven-pointer. ... I‘m going to reserve judgment until I see the film, (but) that call was the single most significant piece. We were running the football right at them. A 2-yard gain gets you a score.”

After settling for Delahoussaye’s field goal that put the Tigers up 13-10, LSU made another huge mistake when Trent Domingue hooked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving Alabama the ball at the 35.

“When the offense went out there, I told them, ‘This is where you show if you know how to win,'” Saban said.

Sims had struggled much of the game and didn’t get much help from his receivers, who dropped at least five passes. But he worked the sidelines and then found wide receiver Christion Jones for a 22-yard gain over the middle on third-and-4 to the LSU 26 with 12 seconds left. Then he found White for a 16-yard gain to get Griffith closer for the tying field goal.

The overtime was just about as crazy as the final two minutes of regulation. LSU won the toss and gave Alabama the ball first. On first down, Sims connected with tight end Brandon Greene to the LSU 1, but right guard Leon Brown was flagged for a late block, pushing the Tide back to their 15.

Four plays later, Brown committed a false start inside the LSU 5, but on the next play, Sims found White open in man coverage against cornerback Jalen Mills in the right corner of the end zone.

Sims finished 20 of 45 for 209 yards. He also threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper on a slant pattern in the first half, Alabama’s only touchdown in regulation.

“I was really proud of Blake,” Saban said. “Did he have one of his better games? It was tough. They were playing a lot of man-to-man, a lot of close coverage. We threw the ball over the top to get them out of there. But you’ve got to have a lot of resiliency when you play in our league. He made the plays when he needed to make them.”

LSU had one crack to answer, but fullback Melvin Jones dropped a first-down pass and quarterback Anthony Jennings (8 of 26 for 76 yards) then threw three consecutive incompletions to end the game.

But despite controlling the clock in the second half, LSU managed only a 37-yard field goal by Delahoussaye on the first possession of the second half to tie the score 10-10.

“At halftime, Coach (Saban) told us, ‘It’s going to be a fight -- four quarters,” Alabama cornerback Eddie Jackson said. “This has brought us together. Everyone has each other’s backs. We play like brothers.”

NOTES: The LSU defense forced Alabama to punt after three downs on nine of its first 12 possessions, and LSU held an overwhelming edge in time of possession, 35:34 to 17:42. Alabama’s 11 plays in the first 25 minutes of the half netted only 33 yards. ... LSU did not trust putting the ball into Jennings’ hands, so it ran 24 of 26 times on first down until the final series. ... Cooper dropped four passes despite catching eight for 83 yards.