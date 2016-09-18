Top-ranked Alabama overhauls Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Top-ranked Alabama needed all 60 minutes to escape Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 48-43 win over No. 19 Mississippi on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) got 146 rushing yards from quarterback Jalen Hurts, a punt return touchdown and two defensive touchdowns in the victory.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Top-ranked Alabama needed all 60 minutes to escape Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 48-43 win over No. 19 Mississippi on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) got 146 rushing yards from quarterback Jalen Hurts, a punt return touchdown and two defensive touchdowns in the victory.

"All phases and players contributed to this," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "It was a great team win and we needed about every guy that we had out there to contribute in some way."

Alabama's offense stalled to start the second half, but the Crimson Tide's defense would pick up the slack. As Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly dropped back, Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson came around the edge, hit Kelly and knocked the ball loose. Defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne scooped up the football and dove in for the score to tie the game at 24.

After another strong stand from the defense, Crimson Tide kicker Adam Griffith connected on a 30-yard field goal to put Alabama up 27-24. It marked the first time Alabama had led Ole Miss since the fourth quarter of the 2014 contest.

Kelly and Ole Miss' offense pushed the ball down the field with a long drive. The Rebels appeared to have a touchdown after Kelly fumbled and the ball was recovered in the end zone by Ole Miss. But the play was overturned and the Rebels settled for a field goal to tie it at 27-27 with 1:47 left in the third.

Alabama's offense finally found its running game late in the third. Sophomore Damien Harris broke off a 67-yard run up the middle and was tackled at the 1-yard line. Running back Bo Scarbrough finished the drive with a 1-yard score to make it 34-27.

Ole Miss (1-2, 0-1) settled for another field goal from Gary Wunderlich on its drive that carried into the fourth quarter to make it 34-30 with 13:17 left.

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin put the ball in the hands of Hurts and allowed him to run a mix of read-option and quarterback powers. Hurts led the Tide down to the 1-yard line before Harris scored to make it 41-30 with 7:33 left.

On Ole Miss' ensuing drive, Kelly threw the ball right to Alabama's Jonathan Allen, who ran it back 75 yards for the score to put the game out of reach at 48-30.

"Thank God for my teammates blocking for me," Allen said. "They're the ones that really allowed me to get to the end zone and I have to give them a lot of credit."

Just when the game looked over, Kelly threw a touchdown pass to receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow make it 48-37. Ole Miss then recovered the onside kick, which led to another touchdown pass from Kelly to A.J. Brown cut it to 48-43 with 2:51 left after the failed two-point try.

"I'm really proud of the effort of our football team," Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said. "I think we are so shorthanded on defense right now, and for the effort that the young kids gave today, I was real pleased."

Ole Miss took a 24-17 lead into halftime, but the margin should have been bigger.

The Rebels appeared ready to cruise into halftime with a big lead, but a kickoff that sailed out of bounds re-opened the door for the Tide.

Alabama added two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to cut a 24-3 deficit to seven.

Ole Miss running back Akeem Judd burst through the line for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead. The play was set up by a 35-yard gain from Kelly to tight end Evan Engram on third-and-8.

On Alabama's ensuing drive, Hurts overthrew tight end Hale Hentges, who was wide open in the back of the end zone. The Tide settled for a 32-yard field goal from Griffith to make it 7-3 with 5:54 left in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Kelly found Engram for the 63-yard score. Kelly hit a wide-open Engram in stride for the easy touchdown to give the Rebels a 17-3 lead with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

"I'm just locked in on the ball, just making sure I look it all the way into the tuck and just take off," Engram said. "I knew I had a lot of space. We had a great play call."

On Alabama's ensuing drive, Hurts took a big shot from his blindside and fumbled the ball. John Youngblood of Ole Miss recovered and ran it in for a touchdown to put the Rebels up 24-3.

The Crimson Tide responded immediately. Hurts found Ridley for a 22-yard completion and then ran for a 22-yard gain. Ridley capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 24-10.

NOTES: Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart left the game with a sprained knee. He did not return. ... Ole Miss LB Kailo Moore left the game in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. ... Alabama S Eddie Jackson's 85-yard punt return touchdown gave Alabama a non-offensive touchdown for the fifth straight game. ... Alabama defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and safety Eddie Jackson both left the game with undisclosed injuries.