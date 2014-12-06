Preview: Alabama vs. Missouri

Alabama aims to win its 24th SEC title and lock up a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff when the top-ranked Crimson Tide face No. 13 Missouri in the SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta. Alabama has won seven straight games since a 23-17 loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 4 and maintained its top spot in the rankings by winning a 55-44 shootout over rival Auburn last week. The Tigers aren’t being given much of a chance as two-touchdown underdogs, but they’ve won six straight games since a 34-0 home loss to Georgia to reach their second straight SEC title game. It’s the fourth conference championship game in the past eight seasons for Missouri, but the Tigers haven’t won a league title since splitting the Big 8 crown in 1969 and haven’t won an outright title since 1960. Missouri is 5-0 on the road this season and hasn’t lost away from home since last year’s 59-42 SEC Championship loss to Auburn. Alabama is 4-4 all-time in the SEC title game and has won its last two trips, beating Georgia 32-28 in 2012 and topping Florida 32-12 in 2009.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -14.5.

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-1, 7-1 SEC): The Crimson Tide once again boast one of the nation’s top defenses and have been especially tough against the run, allowing 92.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the nation. Their defensive stats took a hit last week as they gave up 630 total yards — 456 through the air — against Auburn. The offense has flourished under coordinator Lane Kiffin with quarterback Blake Sims (2,988 passing yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs) putting up big numbers and contributing to a ground game that rolls up 206.8 yards per game.

ABOUT MISSOURI (10-2, 7-1): The Tigers endured some offensive struggles early in the season but have come up with scoring drives when they’ve needed them in close games. Sophomore quarterback Maty Mauk (2,279 passing yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs) has been inconsistent and will need to play well to keep Alabama’s run-stuffing defense from loading the box to stop running backs Russell Hansbrough (949 yards, 9 TDs) and Marcus Murphy (747 yards, 4 TDs). Missouri’s defense, anchored by ends Shane Ray and Markus Golden, has been outstanding because of its ability to get stops on third-down, allowing conversions 34.8 percent of the time.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have met only once since Missouri joined the SEC, Alabama winning 42-10 in Columbia, Mo., in 2012.

2. Alabama has allowed touchdowns on 14 of its opponents’ 37 red-zone trips.

3. Missouri ranks fifth nationally in red-zone efficiency, converting 35-of-38 trips inside the 20 into points (25 TDs, 10 FGs).PREDICTION: Alabama 27, Missouri 16