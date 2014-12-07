Alabama assures spot in national playoff

ATLANTA -- Alabama emphatically erased any fears by SEC fans that an upset loss to Missouri on Saturday might deprive the powerful conference of a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Blake Sims threw two touchdown passes and top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 16 Missouri 42-13 in the SEC championship game to assure itself a spot in the top four when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.

Sims, a senior in his first year as the starting quarterback, completed 23 of 27 passes for 232 yards and was named the most valuable player to the delight of a sellout Georgia Dome crowd of 73,526 dominated by Crimson Tide supporters.

“I told him I wanted him to play like Cool Hand Luke, and he told me, ‘Who’s that?'” coach Nick Saban said.

Sims, from nearby Gainesville, Ga., may not be a movie buff, but he sure was cool and collected running Alabama’s speed-up offense.

“I’ve never had a guy work so hard,” Saban said. “He’s done a phenomenal job for us all season.”

Sims connected with Heisman Trophy candidate Amari Cooper 12 times, a record for the title game, and threw a 58-yard touchdown strike to DeAndrew White in a nearly flawless performance.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Sims, who spent time on the scout team and at other positions before getting his shot this season. “My high school career ended with a loss here.”

Running backs Derrick Henry and T.J. Yeldon each added two touchdown runs for Alabama (12-1), with Henry finishing with 141 yards on 20 carries as the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship game for the fifth time.

SEC West champion Alabama, which has won three national titles in the last five years, had won seven straight games since a 14-13 loss at Mississippi on Oct. 4, but Alabama needed a victory against Missouri (10-3) to assure itself of a berth in the national playoff.

“All everyone wants to talk about is the playoffs,” said Saban, who felt the SEC title game was being downplayed. “It’s tough to win (in this conference). It’s tough to win your division and this game.”

It was the second consecutive decisive loss in the title game for SEC East winner Missouri, which was a two-touchdown underdog to Alabama.

Auburn accumulated 677 yards in beating Missouri 59-42 last year. Alabama outgained Missouri 504-313 in this game.

”(When) you play a great football team, you’ve got to play well,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said. ”“I‘m just very disappointed.”

Down by 18 points at halftime, Missouri closed to within 21-13 in the third quarter when quarterback Maty Mauk threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bud Sasser and Andrew Baggett kicked a 33-yard field goal. Mauk set up both scores with completions of 63 and 47 yards to wide receiver Jimmie Hunt.

Sims threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 64-yard drive that put the Crimson Tide up by 15 points.

Then Henry capped a 90-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run midway in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.

“Those are two statement drives,” Pinkel said.

Henry’s score from a yard out after a Missouri fumble near midfield capped the scoring with under four minutes left.

Missouri had only four first downs in the first half while falling behind 21-3 and lost defensive end Shane Ray, who led the SEC with 13.5 sacks, on a targeting call early in the second quarter.

Ray was ejected for hitting Sims in the head after the quarterback threw the long pass to White that gave Alabama a 14-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide went 68 yards in 10 plays on the first possession of the game, with Yeldon scoring from a yard out. Then Yeldon capped a 14-play, 75-yard march with a 2-yard score late in the second quarter.

Missouri was outgained 252-108 in the first half, the Tigers’ points coming on a 33-yard field goal by Baggett.

Missouri won its last three games to hold off Georgia, a team it had lost to, 34-0, at home on Oct. 11, to win the SEC East championship and qualify for the title game.

The Tigers, though, didn’t beat an SEC team with a winning record in the conference while going 7-1.

NOTES: Saban and Pinkel were college teammates at Kent State. Saban played safety and Pinkel tight end as the Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference title in 1972. They began their coaching careers as assistants under Don James. ... Negotiations are under way on a 10-year contract to keep the SEC championship game in Atlanta after the Georgia Dome is replaced by the Atlanta Falcons’ retractable-roof stadium in 2017. ... This was the 21st year for the title game in Atlanta after one in Birmingham. ... Both the East and West divisions came into this season with 11 titles. ... Alabama began the season with a 33-23 victory over West Virginia at the Georgia Dome as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.