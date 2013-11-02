Preview: Alabama State at Kentucky

Kentucky will try to stop a five-game skid when it hosts Alabama State on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools. The Wildcats are coming off a 28-22 loss at Mississippi State on Oct. 24 when their last drive fell short at the Bulldogs’ 29-yard line with 21 seconds left. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said backup Jalen Whitlow, who led one touchdown drive against the Bulldogs but was hampered because of a previous left ankle injury, would start against Alabama State.

Whitlow, a sophomore who is also battling a shoulder injury, has completed 51-of-77 passes for 504 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Whitlow’s top target could be wideout Javess Blue, who leads the Wildcats with 28 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Raymond Sanders has rushed 67 times for 341 yards - both team highs - and Whitlow leads Kentucky with three rushing touchdowns.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3, CSS. LINE: None

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (6-2): After losing their first two games of the season, the Hornets have won six straight. Alabama State is led by Isaiah Crowell, a 5-11, 190-pound junior who was a freshman All-American for Georgia in 2011 before being dismissed from the team following an arrest on weapons charges. Crowell has rushed for 833 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6.8 yards per carry - all team bests - while teammate Malcolm Cyrus has rushed for 740 yards and six TDs on 112 carries.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-6): After losing its opener to Western Kentucky 35-26, the Wildcats recorded their only victory of the season - a 41-7 home win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 7 - before going on a five-game skid. During the losing streak, Kentucky’s six-point loss to Mississippi State has represented its closest margin of defeat. Maxwell Smith, whose last pass fell incomplete on Kentucky’s final drive last week, completed 18-for-33 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hornets, who are averaging 37.4 points, have scored at least 31 in their last six contests.

2. Kentucky is ninth among all FBS schools in fourth-down conversion percentage at 72.2 percent, converting 13 of its 18 attempts.

3. Alabama State QB Daniel Duhart enters Saturday’s game with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 41-20