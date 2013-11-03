(Updated: CORRECTS to Demarco in Game Notebook)

Kentucky 48, Alabama State 14: Jalen Whitlow threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help the host Wildcats snap a five-game losing streak in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Whitlow, a sophomore who was coming off an ankle injury, rushed for an 88-yard touchdown on Kentucky’s second play from scrimmage to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead 42 seconds into the game. He also completed 16-of-26 passes for 186 yards and rushed for a game-high 101 yards on 10 carries.

Isaiah Crowell’s 32-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7 with 6:14 left in the first quarter before Kentucky (2-6) scored 41 consecutive points. Crowell, the former Georgia running back who was dismissed by the Bulldogs in 2012 after being arrested on weapons charges, led Alabama State (6-3) with 84 yards on 12 carries.

Steven Borden, the son of professional wrestler Sting, capped the scoring for Kentucky with his first career touchdown catch, a 38-yard scoring strike from Whitlow with 3:41 left in the third. Alexander Montgomery also had a 6-yard TD catch for the Wildcats.

Alabama State quarterback Daniel Duhart was 8-of-23 for 97 yards and a touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Whitlow’s 88-yard touchdown run is the longest carry in the SEC this season. It is also the longest run by an NCAA quarterback in 2013. ... Demarco Robinson’s first-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone for a TD was the first for Kentucky since Otis Grigsby pulled off the feat against Vanderbilt in 2002. ... Whitlow is the first Wildcats QB with two rushing and passing touchdowns in the same game since Shane Boyd in 2004.